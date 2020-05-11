Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

In related news, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $221,221.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,733. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $828.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

