Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.24). Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,266. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.