Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diebold Nixdorf Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

DBD opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.17.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders purchased a total of 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

