Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tutor Perini Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

TPC opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $429.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

