Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/30/2020 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – Origin Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Origin Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Origin Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Origin Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

