Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in NuVasive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

