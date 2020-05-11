Analysts Set Expectations for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Vatnsdal anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.12%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PACB. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

PACB stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $522.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

