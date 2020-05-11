Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for General Moly (GMO)

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN: GMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2020 – General Moly had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – General Moly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

4/24/2020 – General Moly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

4/23/2020 – General Moly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

4/6/2020 – General Moly had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of GMO opened at $0.19 on Monday. General Moly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get General Moly Inc alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.