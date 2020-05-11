Analyzing Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NYSE:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Federated Hermes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.66 -$2.46 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.71 $272.34 million $2.69 8.34

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50

Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

