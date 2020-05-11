Analyzing GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) & Its Peers

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.27% 6.74% 2.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 121.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 15.52

GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s rivals have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GalianoGoldInc . and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 388 1113 1209 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.61%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 44.59%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . rivals beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

