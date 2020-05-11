ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis cut their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. 210,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,003. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 257.09 and a beta of 1.87.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

