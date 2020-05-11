Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.97) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,818.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98). Also, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

