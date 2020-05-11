Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.65% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.87%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.