Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Tops $7.67 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Ankr has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.03674339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00054334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, BitMax, Binance DEX, Sistemkoin, Bgogo, Bitinka, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Coinall, Coinone, KuCoin, ABCC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.