Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.83.

ANTM traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.35. The company had a trading volume of 59,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,584. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $274.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

