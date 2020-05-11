Aperio Group LLC Acquires 10,207 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Msci worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $333.58 on Monday. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

