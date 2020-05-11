Aperio Group LLC Purchases 427,506 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,506 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,494,000 after buying an additional 356,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after acquiring an additional 317,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

