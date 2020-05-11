Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APLE stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APLE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

