Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 63.7% in April

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the April 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,256. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

