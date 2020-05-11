Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 34.6% in April

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 545,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

