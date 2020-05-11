Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

AMAT traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,698. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.