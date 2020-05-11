Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of AMAT opened at $53.81 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Ken Stern & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 21,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 455,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 754,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 24,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 10,425,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,673 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

