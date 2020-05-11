Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.26 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and $719,845.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00012030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitfinex, GOPAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02182479 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00174342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00041746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, AirSwap, Liqui, Upbit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

