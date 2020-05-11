ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. ARAW has a total market cap of $5,284.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.03662485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

