Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,504. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,820 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $5,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

