Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,683 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $167,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,038. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

