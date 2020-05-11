Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT traded up $9.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. 1,038,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

