Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $35.89 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Ardor has a total market cap of $35.89 million and $2.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005175 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001153 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.