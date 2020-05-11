Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 121,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

ARCC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. 2,354,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -230.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

