Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.