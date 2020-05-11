Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 17,452 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $13,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

