Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,783 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. 648,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

