Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 32,575 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. 83,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,937. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

