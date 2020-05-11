Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,025 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Eaton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eaton by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.12.

ETN stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,898. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

