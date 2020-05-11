ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,325,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,433. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62.

