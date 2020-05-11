Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 8.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.51 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.57%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.