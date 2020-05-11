Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) versus Dine Brands Global (NASDAQ:DIN) Financial Analysis

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Ark Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 0.72 $104.35 million $6.95 5.77 Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.24 $2.68 million N/A N/A

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 10.72% -48.19% 5.43% Ark Restaurants 2.57% 9.96% 4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dine Brands Global and Ark Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus target price of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.64%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Dividends

Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Dine Brands Global pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,768 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,831 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 676 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

