Armin Martens Purchases 10,000 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Armin Martens purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,817.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,712,408.24.

TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.45 on Monday, hitting C$7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 798,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$5.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

AX.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

