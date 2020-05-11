ArtByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00482591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006095 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

