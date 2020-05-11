Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.78.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. 35,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.