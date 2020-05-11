Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 88.2% in April

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 5,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.77. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

