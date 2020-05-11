Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of Ashland Global worth $110,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $8,245,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

