Asian Dragon Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $42,811.52 and approximately $455.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004095 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.