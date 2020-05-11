Aspiriant LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

