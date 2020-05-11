Aspiriant LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.44. 530,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,771. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.