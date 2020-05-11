Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $55,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $112.63. 823,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

