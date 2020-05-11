Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.