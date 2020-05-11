Aspiriant LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 203.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,056. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

