Aspiriant LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.86. 1,105,483 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83.

