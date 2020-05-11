Aspiriant LLC Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.62% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,214 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,584,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,919,000 after purchasing an additional 361,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,352,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 165,079 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 669.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,373 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

